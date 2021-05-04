Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s (MP) Communications Committee, Samuel Nartey George, has been ordained as Elder at Perez Chapel International.

He was ordained by the Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare on Sunday, May 2.

Sharing the good news on his Facebook page, the Ningo Prampram MP said: “I am grateful to God for His mercies and that I am found worthy of stewardship in His vineyard.

“I pray for greater grace to serve the Lord with all that is within me. May our sacrifice remain a sweet smelling fragrance before the Most High.”

The news has received massive reaction from his fans.