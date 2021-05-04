Ghanaian rapper, Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, popularly known as Joey B, has recounted how he almost lost his life.

Though he did not clearly state what happened to him, he expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life.

The rapper took to social media to break the news, adding he believes he did not die because it was not his time yet.

Joey B said a typical day could actually be anyone’s last day on earth, hence the need for people to thank God while they are here.

ALSO READ:

His fans and followers who have been left in shock following his disclosure couldn’t help but thank God for his life.

Read the post below: