The wife of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess, has taken to the micro-bogging app, Twitter to share a photo of herself and Sarkodie having a great private time.

The photo seemed normal until some social media users started querying the rapper for smoking in public and further endorsing it by sharing it on his social media platform.

The first celebrity to question the rapper was musician Joey B.

Joey B asked if Sarkodie smokes because the rapper has denied smoking in many interviews and many believe he does not also drink alcohol.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie replied him saying, Me Hata to wit, ‘I keep it dry’.

When Tracy tweeted the photo which had her showing off her wedding ring with the caption “Percolating”, Sarkodie quickly retweeted with the caption “Settings”.