Afrobeats artiste, Kelvyn Boy, says although he is a-political, he doesn’t mind endorsing a party just for the money.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he said he considers endorsing political parties as he does any other product endorsement – business.

The ‘Mea’ hitmaker, who revealed that he has never voted, said that he doesn’t have enough reason to choose one party over another, as such, his relationship with any party that wants his endorsement will be solely contractual and from the business standpoint.

His endorsement, however, does not equal support for the party, Kelvyn Boy added.

Kelvyn Boy told Mercury Quaye, host of the show, that he does not identify with any political party because he does not know enough about any of their policies to make an informed decision.

The Afrobeat artiste added that he is more concerned about making money to take care of himself and his family than being affiliated to one party.

His comment comes after two artistes Sarkodie and Samini made their support for the incumbent government and its party known on Monday, November 2.

Samini tweeted his support, writing he was choosing to vote for a leader he believes has a “hopeful” future for the country.

Sarkodie also released his new song ‘Happy Day’ featuring Kuami Eugene alluding to Akufo-Addo’s achievements and calling for another term for him as President.

After receiving backlash, Sarkodie tweeted that his statements did not mean he was endorsing the New Patriotic Party.