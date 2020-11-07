Ranking Member on Parliaments (MP) Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee says the Electoral Commission (EC) has taken its independence to absurd levels which should not be allowed to continue.

Inusah Fuseini believes “parliament has overindulged the EC.”

This follows the inability of the Chairperson for the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa to appear before the House on Thursday, November 5.

The EC was earlier invited to brief MPs on preparations towards the elections but the Commissioner couldn’t show up citing late notice.

Subsequently, the EC expressed its readiness to meet with Parliament on Saturday, November 7.

Parliamentarians are reported to have been enraged by the no-show with Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrissu demanding that the EC boss be held in contempt of Parliament.

Speaking to JoyNews on Friday Inusah Fuseini added his voice to the lamentation adding that the Commission is acting with impunity.

“They have carried their neutrality and independence to absurd levels. The people of this country have elected Members of Parliament to come and represent them. The people of this country want to know how you are preparing towards the December election,” he explained.

The Tamale Central MP says this is the third time the Jean Mensah-led commission had refused an invitation from Parliament.

“You say you couldn’t come and this is not the first time but all of us should prepare to receive the EC because 30 days from now we are going to an election, this election is not like any other election.”