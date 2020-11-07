The final funeral rites of legendary highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B, is currently underway.

The 45-year-old late singer has been laid in state at the Agogo Presbyterian Park at Asante Akyem in the Ashanti region.

Videos from the funeral grounds captured family members and sympathisers struggle with tears as they file past the body.

Amid the sorrows, there were live band performances to lighten up the spirit of mourners.

The ‘Mmobrowa’ singer passed in February 2020, after complaining of chest pains and unusual heartbeat.

Reports indicated Kofi B was sweating and vomiting when he was rushed to the hospital prior to a concert in Cape Coast.

The ‘Bantama Kofi Boakye’ hitmaker was restless with very high body temperature and an unusual blood pressure, the doctor said.

Since he had difficulty breathing, he was put on oxygen and given some injections but he died at 3:am on Sunday.