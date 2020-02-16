Ghanaian celebrities turned up in their numbers for the one-week observance of the passing of famed musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B.

Cheers and smiles quenched the tears on the packed compound of De Temple Gym in Achimota, venue for the event which was held on Sunday February 16, 2020.

The one-week observance, per Akan tradition, is meant for the family to announce the date for his final funeral rites.

There were rapturous cheers when artistes including Obrafuor, Lucky Mensah, Kofi Nti, Bessa Simmons and many others entered the venue of the event.

Kofi Boakye Yiadom, known in showbiz circles as Kofi B, died Sunday, prior to his performance at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central region.

The ‘Mmobrowa’ singer, according to colleague musician Kofi Nti, complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat prior to being rushed to the hospital.

A doctor at the hospital said Kofi B was sweating and vomiting when he was brought to the medical facility.

The Bantama Kofi Boakye hitmaker was restless with very high body temperature and an unusual blood pressure, the doctor said after his death.

The date for his final funeral rites is expected to be announced by close of the ceremony.