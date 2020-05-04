Highlife Singer Dada KD says it won’t be long before he joins his colleagues, Kofi B and Bishop Bernard Nyarko, who have both passed on to eternity recently.

Kumawood actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko was reported dead on Saturday in Accra.

Reports say the actor had struggled with Colon Cancer until his sudden death at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly the Ridge Hospital.

Reacting to the death, emotionally-broken Dada KD who has, this week been making some damning revelations about his career, said he was lacing his boot to join Bishop and Kofi B in the land of the dead.

He said “May your gentle soul find you a perfect place to keep you Bishop Bernard Nyarko.My regards to Kofi B and tell him it won’t be long I’ll join you all too soon . our industry sucks”.

It’s not clear why the artiste will make such a post but from this week’s revelations, it is clear Dada KD is broken by the industry which should have protected him over the years.

