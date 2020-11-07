Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo, says one of the first things he will do if he is elected is to establish a farm in the constituency.

In a post, he explained that it will provide jobs for the jobless among other benefits.

I will establish the Ayawaso West farms as soon I become Member of Parliament. We have already started the production of mushrooms and we will expand to create more jobs and opportunities for the youth. The constituency is strategically placed to feed the capital. #idey4u [SIC], he wrote.

