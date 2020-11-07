Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has discouraged his fans from voting for him to win the Youth Leader of the Year award at the upcoming Youth Excellence Awards show.

According to him, Christmas will come soon and fans need to save every little money they have towards the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote that getting the nomination alone is a “great honour” for him.

Stonebwoy was nominated alongside “giants” Pastor Brian Amoateng, Farouk Khailann, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban, Nana Kwame Bediako, and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

He stated that he does not need to “emerge the highest voter to win this category.”

MORE:

“I’ll ask all my fans to hold their peace. The little token that you have, save it. Christmas is coming, it’s been a rough year,” the ‘Tuff Seed’ hitmaker added.

To be recognized amongst these GIANTS is a GREAT HONOR.I do not need to emerge the highest Voter To win This Category… I’ll ask all my fans to hold their peace the little token that you have save it christmas is coming it’s been a rough Year. pic.twitter.com/P9GJ8vx2c5 — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) November 5, 2020

While some fans applauded the dancehall artiste for caring about his followers, others, insist they will vote because of their love for him.