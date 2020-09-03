Late highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B, is set to be buried on November 7, 2020, at Asante Akyem Agogo.

This follows a change of the burial date which was initially scheduled for April 25, 2020 in Accra.

The 45-year-old late singer would be laid in state on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Agogo Presbyterian Park.

Following the burial, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Triumphant Christian Chapel at the Agogo Lorry station.

The ‘Mmobrowa’ singer passed in February 2020, after complaining of chest pains and unusual heartbeat.

Reports indicated Kofi B was sweating and vomiting when he was rushed to the hospital prior to a concert in Cape Coast.

The ‘Bantama Kofi Boakye’ hitmaker was restless with very high body temperature and an unusual blood pressure, the doctor said.

Since he had difficulty breathing, he was put on oxygen and given some injections but he died at 3:am on Sunday.

Read details of the funeral below: