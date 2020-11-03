Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has fired salvos at Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, over the latter’s reference to her during a rally.

It would be recalled that Miss Boakye and Mzbel engaged in banter on social over an unknown ‘papa no’.

Speaking at a recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) rally, Mr Agyapong made reference to the scandal which came to be known as ‘Papa No’ saga.

Addressing teeming NPP supporters, Mr Agyapong made some disparaging comments about Miss Boakye.

But in a quick response, Miss Boakye went live on social media to reply him.

In a very angry tone, she disclosed that she has lost all the respect she had for Mr Agyapong.

According to her, Mr Agyapong lied about John Mahama being her ‘sugar daddy’ and is still lying about it.

Describing Mr Agyapong as a braggart, Miss Boakye said Mr Agyapong does not have money as he brags about.

The actress minced no words while stating that the man she is dating (the father of her daughter Nhyira) is even richer than Mr Agyapong.

She further stated that she will not hesitate to insult Mr Agyapong anytime he tries to drag her name in the mud.