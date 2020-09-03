Ghanaian hiplife musician, Barima Sidney, says until he is served a court order before midday 3 September 3, 2020, which is the release date, he will go ahead to premiere the ‘papa no’ video.

“Well, I will say it is true. A journalist friend of mine sent me a screenshot of the suit or whatever yesterday at 6:pm. We didn’t even understand it so we forwarded it to a lawyer and later in the evening, the lawyer confirmed that it is true. But then since I haven’t been served directly, let’s just hold on. So it is true.

“Definitely, we plan on releasing it today so far as I haven’t been served yet. So we will still go ahead and release the video by midday. I’m listening to the directives from my lawyer. They know best so whatever they say…,” Sidney told CJ on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem.

Some documents trending on social media indicate a “Motion On Notice for an Order Interlocutory Injunction on the release of The ‘Papa No’ Video.”

sidney injunction

But, Barima Sidney says his song is not targeted at anyone and just a way of having fun after two young ladies by the name Tracey Boakye and Mzbel trended after fighting about ‘Papa No’.

He said the song is more of francophone type and therefore could not fathom why they are dragging former President Mahama’s name into the song when he never mentioned his name.

Listen to Sidney in audio above: