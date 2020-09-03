Kumawood actress, television presenter, and music artiste, Emelia Brobbey, has shown off her younger brother, Francis Kojo Frimpong on social media.

Today, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, marks the birthday of her brother who is also popularly known as Joe.

To mark the young man’s new age, the multi-talented entertainer decided to celebrate him on social media by posting his photo.

The photo shows him seated in an artistic chair which looks like one made with a cane. Wearing a blue and white short-sleeved shirt over a pair of trousers, he held a glass filled with a green-coloured drink.

The young man smiled in the photo. Sharing the photo, the actress described him as a dear one.

She also prayed for the new year to bring him good tidings.

She captioned the photo: “Happy birthday, dear brother! May this year bring the most wonderful things into your life, you truly deserve it! @khojo_frimps.”