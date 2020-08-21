Kumawood actress, Emelia Brobbey, has caused a stir on social media with her latest photo.

Miss Brobbey is one of the notable names in Kumawood who is known for causing traffic on social media with her beauty.

In the photo, the actress is seen slaying in a beautiful black dress as she flaunts her gorgeous look.

She also wore sea-blue slippers to match her black dress and sat majestically like a queen. Captioning the photo, she wrote: “QUEENEMM #OBAASIMA @obaasimaghana.”

The beautiful photo has attracted several comments from her followers on Instagram.

An actor and comedian even referred to her as the “Oprah Winfrey of Ghana.”