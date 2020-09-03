A 42-year-old cannabis farmer, Clement Akor, has begged the Nigerian National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take his life instead of destroying his 10-hectare cannabis plantation.



The father-of-six was arrested alongside his accomplice, David Ameh. He claimed he had invested so much in the business and cannot afford to lose it to the arms of the law after years of learning the trade.

The prime suspect, who cried profusely to stop men of the NDLEA from destroying his farm, said he would rather prefer to die than watch the officers destroyed what he had worked hard for in the last one year.



“Indian hemp business is luck. In this farm, I can get many bags here. I do sell one bag for N20,000 depending on the area I am selling it. It could be more. I spent N12,000 for labour in cultivating this farm. It’s better you people kill me than destroy this farmland.



“This is my business. I spent a lot to allow this plant to grow up to this level. In the next two weeks, I am supposed to harvest it. Now you people have come here to destroy it. Just kill me, so that I won’t see you people destroying what I have laboured for.



“I am looking for money because I am illiterate. I don’t want to engage in armed robbery or kidnapping that is why I am into this business of Indian hemp,” he said.