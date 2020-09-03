Former President Jerry John Rawlings is set to speak at the national delegates conference of the National Democratic Party (NDP).

The conference of the party, founded by Mr Rawlings’ wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman, is scheduled for September 4 and 5 respectively.

Mr Rawlings, who is the guest speaker, will speak on the theme ‘Shared Leadership for National Transformation, Human Empowerment and Anti-Corruption.’

The event, to be held at the GNAT Hall in Accra, will also be used as an opportunity to outdoor the party’s flagbearer for the 2020 election.

