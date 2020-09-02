Barring any last-minute change of plans, Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, will on Friday, September 4, 2020, be acclaimed as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP).

General Secretary of the Party, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, said the former First Lady was chosen out of three aspirants.

The acclamation will take place at a Congress to be held in Accra between Friday, September 4, 2020, and Saturday, September 5, 2020.

According to the party, their Congress will be graced by the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings who will be the guest speaker.

General Secretary of NDP, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, said strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed at the two-day event.

“This Friday because of COVID-19 protocols, five [delegates] each from each of the 16 regions will be trooping to Accra for an in-house session to endorse the flagbearer and national executives. And on Saturday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm will be the outdooring our national officers, including the flagbearer,” he said.

About NDP

The NDP is a political party founded in October 2012 by Mrs Rawlings, wife of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

She was formerly a high ranking member of the NDC before breaking away.

This will be the second time she will be running for the presidency should she be endorsed on Friday.

In 2012, the Electoral Commission disqualified her and 11 other presidential candidates for failing to meet requirements before the September 30 deadline to file nomination documents.

Source: citinewsroom.com