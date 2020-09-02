A total of 286 students, who completed their studies in the 2019/2020 academic year at the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT), have been awarded with under-graduate and post-graduate degrees at the institution’s 15th graduation ceremony in Accra.

Addressing the congregation, the President of AIT, Prof. Clement Dzidonu, advised the graduands to endeavour to explore all opportunities available to them relying on the education they have acquired at the institution.

He explained that as a responsive measure against the COVID-19 pandemic, the institution has revamped its teaching and learning support technologies, systems, and learning resources as well as quality assurance protocols to guide quality online teaching and learning without difficulties.

Prof. Dzidonu announced that the institution currently offers accredited campus-based programmes in the fields of Information Technology, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering and Business Administration.

He said the university has made significant strides in the area of research, and thus is now committed to becoming a leading entrepreneurial university.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prof. Edward Ayensu, said the institution will continue to maintain and strengthen its affiliation with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology as well as the Open University of Malaysia.

In all, 212 under-graduates and 74 post-graduates were awarded with honours in PhD, Master’s and BSc in Information Technology, Computer Science, engineering and business-related courses in the Institute’s campus-based and online programmes.





