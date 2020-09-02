Actress Joselyn Dumas marked her birthday on Monday, August 31, and she is serving us some looks after her party.

The actress, as always, has been a style influencer since her breakthrough movie and we are inspired by her elegant looks.

Whether she is hosting an award show, judging duties or attending a red-carpet event, the gorgeous actress doesn’t shy away from giving us her best looks.

The award-winning actress turned 40 years on Monday, August 31, 2020, and threw a party to mark her day. The party saw in attendance several celebrities from the country.

In a ‘Thank You’ message to her well-wishers, she is glowing in some photos on her ‘gram.



