The Minority in Parliament is calling on the police to up its game and speedily prosecute thugs at the Odododiodio constituency who allegedly assaulted National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi, said members of the governing party are behind the attack.

This is the second time an MP has been subjected to such an ordeal in the last three months.

In July this year, the Ejura Sekyere Odumase MP, Mohammed Bawa Braimiah, was also allegedly assaulted during the voter registration exercise.

Mr Avedzi says it’s about time strong signals are sent to those attacking NDC MPs to stop.

“We urge the police to up their game so the people who assaulted the MP should quickly be arrested and investigated as to why they would assault him,” he said.

The Deputy Minority Leader also revealed that the Minority is “waiting to hear a full briefing from the member concerned and then we will give full briefing as to what should be done.”

He highlighted the need to prosecute the perpetrators to send a strong signal to others planning similar acts.

Mr Avedzi, however, suspects that some members of the ruling government may have a hand in the orchestration of the incident.

“You’ll see clearly that the issue is affecting MPs from the Minority,” he said.

His suspicion is borne out of what he says is the belief of the perpetrators that they will be left off the hook.

“Because if you’re attacking MPs and these MPs are coming from only the Minority, you think that there are some people behind who think that even if I’m arrested I will be cleared. They have some powers behind them,” he added.