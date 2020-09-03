

Paying unemployed graduates GHC 400, fixing all bad roads, making university education free and regularising galamsey, are among the eight thematic areas Kofi Akpaloo’s Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) aims at ruling Ghana with.

Shortly after launching the LPG’s 2020 Manifesto on Wednesday morning, Mr Akpaloo passed through The Big Agenda on Adom TV to shed light on the party’s vision.

When Nana Ampofo Adjei asked how the LPG was going to raise the billions for free university education and other lofty programmes, Mr Akpaloo hinted at unrestrained money borrowing.

Asked about his promise to fix all bad roads in Ghana, he stood by the expensive works promise, adding that no contractor would be owed by his government for more than one month.

With such lofty goals and speed in mind, the LPG would need a new breed of civil and public servants to administer Ghana, The Big Agenda put it to Mr Akpaloo.

His response was that he’d sack all non-performing civil servants and replace them with effective ones.



It is alleged the LPG is a puppet of the ruling New Patriotic Party; as such, Mr Akpaloo treats the elephant party with kid-gloves, after lambasting the last National Democratic Congress regime for years.

Confronted with the public perception, Mr Akpaloo quipped: “How can I support Mahama who plunged Ghana into ‘dumsor’ for years?”



As far as the LPG is concerned, it is winning at least seven seats to sit in Parliament, mostly in the Northern and Volta regions.