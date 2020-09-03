A private individual, identified as Abdul Ganiu Issaka, has asked an Accra High Court to restrain Ghanaian hiplife musician, Barima Sidney, from releasing his latest music video.

The plaintiff is seeking an order for an “interlocutory injunction” to be placed on the video for the musician’s controversial ‘Papa No’ song.

The injunction will restrain the defendants (Sidney Oppong Ofori and his Squadie Entertainment) from releasing the said video to various media outlets.

The injunction will also restrain the premiere or promotion of the video.

The song ‘Papa no’ has been on the lips of Ghanaians right after it was released.

It is related to the trended brouhaha between two female creatives; Tracy Boakye and MzBel, and the ‘missing man’ at the centre of the controversy.

But, Kofi Ajikor, who speaks for the plaintiff on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, said their legal processes are still ongoing and they will do everything possible to stop Barima Sydney from releasing the video.

“The video seeks to draw former president into the mud and we will not allow Sydney to go ahead with the video. That is why we have been forced to take injunction from the court this morning to stop him because the video is set to be released today,” he said.