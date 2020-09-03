Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has warmed hearts on social media.

Her latest post captured adorable video of herself and son, Sonof Poloo.

The video, which has set many drooling over the mother and son goals being served, has chronicled their life story from back in the days.

It, among other things, captured the early stages of Sonof’s birth and Poloo’s life before fame.

ALSO READ:

Several fans and celebrities have since congratulated her on being a great mum and have urged her to keep taking care of her son.

Watch the video below: