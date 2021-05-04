Hitz FM’s presenter Prince Tsegah popularly known as Da Don says Akuapem Poloo must learn how to communicate with people better.

According to him, he tried soliciting information from her but the manner Akuapem Poloo answered him showed how disrespectful she can be.

Prince Tsegah said he wanted a clarification on the happening between the video vixen and comedian DKB who has since reported her to the police for ‘defaming’ him.

Speaking in an interview on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra with Sister Sandy, the host of “U Sey Wetin” asked Akuapem Poloo to be nice to strangers.

She doesn’t know how to talk. I called her to seek clarification on the monetary issue between her and DKB. She told me she will call me back and I understood. Then a few seconds later she shouted at me, saying ‘can’t you see I am driving?’

Why do you pick the call in the first place if you are driving, he asked.

According to Da Don, Akuapem Poloo got it all wrong when she went live on Instagram to accuse DKB of keeping funds belonging to her.