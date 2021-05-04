A lady believed to be in her 20’s has allegedly been beaten for bedwetting after spending the night in a man’s house.

A viral video of the lady who is yet to be identified but believed to be of Nigerian descent captures her in a pensive mood.

The video reveals attempts by eyewitnesses to calm the situation but their efforts proved futile as the man in the centre of it all could not stand the sight of his wet bed.

The white bedsheet which laid on the bed was completely soaked with what was believed to be urine while the lady changed her outfits.

ALSO READ:

The video has generated loads of reactions on social media.

Watch the video below: