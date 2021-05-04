

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is advocating for a cabinet role for the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

Otumfuo believes this will help issues in the sector to be prioritised in the government’s development agenda.



He also wants politicians to stop infiltrating the chieftaincy institution for their parochial interest.

Otumfuo made the comments when the Chieftaincy Minister, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Asantehene wants the Chieftaincy Ministry to be better resourced and positioned to play a pivotal role in the country’s governance.



Mr Kum called on the Asantehene to seek his assistance in resolving the numerous chieftaincy disputes across the country.

The Asantehene said he remains committed to supporting the government to resolve chieftaincy disputes.

He, however, implored the sector minister to ensure deserving royals ascend thrones and occupy skins in the interest of peace.



Otumfuo said justice must prevail in dispute resolution.



The Asantehene also cautioned against the spate of political interference that has adversely affected the chieftaincy institution.

