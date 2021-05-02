A rare historic video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II taking his oath of office in 1999 has surfaced on social media.

Born Nana Barima Kwaku Duah on May 6, 1950, he was enstooled as the overlord of the Asante Kingdom on April 26, 1999, becoming the 16th Asantehene.

READ ALSO:

Bawumia celebrates Otumfuo as he celebrates 22 years on Golden Stool

He marked 22 years of ruling the people of Asanteman on April 26.

The rare historic footage online shows the King taking his oath of office amid cheers from his people.