Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has prayed for God’s blessings for Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as he celebrates 22 years on the Golden Stool.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Monday, commemorated 22 years of leading the people of the Asante Kingdom after he was installed on April 26, 1999.

Taking to Twitter handle, the Vice President congratulated and lauded the efforts of the Asantehene on his contribution to Ghana’s peace, democracy and development.

“Happy 22nd Anniversary to Otumfuo Osei II on your ascension to the Golden Stool.”

According to Dr Bawumia, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been a “phenomenal leader” for the number of years he has served the country and the Ashanti people and for that reason, “we appreciate your inspiration and coaching.”

“May the coming days of your reign be more fulfilling. We wish you all the best. Piaw Kotokohene!,” he added.

Find his tweet below: