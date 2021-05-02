The church service organised by the Christ Embassy Church dubbed “Pneumatica Night 2021 is trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

This is due to the massive crowd in spite of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Photos of an overcrowded church service at the Fantasy Dome, Accra has surfaced online.

Pneumatica Night 2021

Photos and videos from the event showed people worshiping without face masks and the seating arrangement was not in accordance with state-directed social distancing protocols.

Some church members defending their action claimed it was a night filled with miracles and wonders from God, as those who had come with various ailments received their divine healing.

However, not everyone has expressed the same elation as the congregants.

According to some social media users, the non-adherence to Covid-19 protocols could lead to a dreadful spike in coronavirus positive cases just as in India.

The non-adherence to Covid-19 protocols comes as no surprise from the Christ Embassy Church as its founder is an anti-vaxxer and a strong critic of the Covid-19 vaccines.

During one of his televised sermons, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome claimed that the virus was planned and created by the deep state, and vaccines were a sinister ruse to administer nanochips to control people.

He also advised his congregants not to get vaccinated.

The organisation of his programme in Accra has left many worried with some calling on government and the necessary state agencies to call the leadership of the church to order.




