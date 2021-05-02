The church service organised by the Christ Embassy Church dubbed “Pneumatica Night 2021 is trending on social media for the wrong reasons.

This is due to the massive crowd in spite of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Photos of an overcrowded church service at the Fantasy Dome, Accra has surfaced online.

Pneumatica Night 2021

Photos and videos from the event showed people worshiping without face masks and the seating arrangement was not in accordance with state-directed social distancing protocols.

Some church members defending their action claimed it was a night filled with miracles and wonders from God, as those who had come with various ailments received their divine healing.

I entered my favourite month with a dramatic God. Thank you Lord for #pneumaticanight 😭😭❤❤❤ — Leanne✨👸 (@leanndramarie2) May 1, 2021

A HOLY GHOST FILLED JESUS GENERATION!!! 🔥🔥🔥



A night of infallible proofs of the gospel!



A BIG WIN FOR GOD! pic.twitter.com/THzNzZ4owd — Dr. Solomon Kharis 🦅 🕎 👑 (@mey3_nHyiRa) May 1, 2021

If you attended pneumatica or streamed online and nothing miraculous happened in your life. Then there’s a question mark somewhere!!!!!! #pneumaticanight — Stephanie Nunana ♥︎ (@_nunana___) May 1, 2021

These medical names ehh – where do doctors get the names from that they give to sickness…



Anyway, there is a name above all these names and it's beautiful – JESUS!!!! 🙌🙌#pneumaticanight — IamDivinityDivineM💯 (@stdebbie) May 1, 2021

So at a gathering where cancer was healed, cripples walked and many other miracles happened,all you were concerned of is Covid and its protocols?

Look I know you doubt the supernatural but e do aa,think big kakra😂😂😂

Shout Glorryyyy 🎉🎉🎉#pneumaticanight — Anthony KinG (@APhendiler) May 1, 2021

However, not everyone has expressed the same elation as the congregants.

According to some social media users, the non-adherence to Covid-19 protocols could lead to a dreadful spike in coronavirus positive cases just as in India.

I no wun see kwadwo sheldon den in #pneumaticanight people dey bash people/govt on this covid matter. No bro wear nose mask. If people dem dey club at night no dey wear aaa, Christians you dey love God for wear. You can't be loving God and b putting your neighbors life at risk. — Dinero (@Nofeelings_yo) May 1, 2021

No social distancing ! No mask ! at the Christ Embassy event last Friday Night at the Fantasy Dome "Pneumatica Night 2021" in Accra



When we are in the middle of COVID-19! Why are other gatherings banned but this is happening? I can’t believe my eyes ! pic.twitter.com/svPbdxfFSV — ama Oware (@AmaOwareF) May 2, 2021

Christ Embassy in Ghana organized this yesterday, at a time when we are calling for prayers for India. Your founder doesn’t believe in Covid but he won’t mingle so he contracts the virus, he pushes you to go and smell it. We can’t allow a Jim Jones to take lives. pic.twitter.com/6PNY2dLmyH — PrampramFisherman (@AnnyOsabutey) May 2, 2021

In the midst of a pandemic, Ghana's authorities allowed a church (Christ Embassy) to organize an event that brought together over 30,000 young people under one big umbrella. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/3GPdFRGqKS — Dean Professor Dr. Zeus. PhD, Mphil, Msc, B.A (@dada_ba_Unusual) May 2, 2021

You see the Christ embassy issue? We’ll record new COVID-19 cases. Government go take the heat. I am tired. — Yaw A. Abban (@YAbbanx) May 2, 2021

The non-adherence to Covid-19 protocols comes as no surprise from the Christ Embassy Church as its founder is an anti-vaxxer and a strong critic of the Covid-19 vaccines.

During one of his televised sermons, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome claimed that the virus was planned and created by the deep state, and vaccines were a sinister ruse to administer nanochips to control people.

He also advised his congregants not to get vaccinated.

The organisation of his programme in Accra has left many worried with some calling on government and the necessary state agencies to call the leadership of the church to order.