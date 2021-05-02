Multiple award-winning Ghanaian gospel songstress, evangelist Diana Asamoah, has admonished repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa over her decision to become a Christian.

While speaking during a live radio broadcast, madam Asamoah thanked God for the life of Agradaa and said she was happy that the traditional priestess had finally seen the light.

She said Agradaa’s repentance and subsequent submission to do the work of God in this month of April was very significant to her.

According to evangelist Asamoah, she also entered the Lord’s vineyard in April many years ago and she has since not looked back.

The ‘Onyame Tumfo’ hitmaker said it was not easy being a new convert so she admonished the former fetish priestess to stand firm and not consider going back into the world.

Evangelist Asamoah, however, said she hoped Agradaa’s conversion was not a result of low patronage from her clients owing to the fact that they did not want to associate themselves with idol worshippers.

She went on to add that one too many times, the Bible had talked about people who had been baptised and even pray in the spirit yet they had not renewed their minds.