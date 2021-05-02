The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged all workers to continue to commit themselves to their work and the nation in order to lubricate the wheel of progress and development.

This was contained in a statement signed by General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia to solidarize with workers across the country as the nation marks Workers Day.

According to the Party, “the abject hopelessness generated by the appalling incompetence of the Akufo-Addo government, and compounded by the devastating onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic,” has made the situation even more critical for workers to put their best foot forward in order to keep the nation moving.

“For it is their sweat and toil that stabilise the nation even as the people of Ghana continue to endure the scandal-ridden Akufo-Addo government,” the statement read.

It added that, “We in the NDC are proud of our relationship with workers and we do hereby encourage them to stand tall in their unflinching loyalty to the cause of Ghana.”

The NDC further assured all workers of its unflinching commitment to ensuring better handling of the economy “and award them their due remuneration in recognition of their sterling role in lifting high the flag of Ghana” in their next government.

“This is a non-negotiable assurance that we owe to workers in order to maintain their faith in the choice they have made to serve this nation for both the present and future generations,” the statement concluded.