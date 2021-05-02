Police in Accra are investigating an alleged gathering by the youth of the Christ Embassy Church at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, Accra, where members of the church allegedly disregarded COVID-19 protocols.

Trending videos of the alleged gathering, dubbed ‘neumatic Night‘ shows a mass crowd, screaming, chanting and dancing without observing the COVID-10 protocols.

A statement signed by Director of Police Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman said the event puts the entire country at a high risk of COVID-19 spread.

Police have subsequently locked up the Fantasy Dome where the event was held.

Below is the full statement: