Some residents of Damongo in the Savannah Region have been left displaced after being hit by a rainstorm.

The unfortunate incident that occurred Friday evening destroyed property including homes, schools, shops, foodstuff and electricity poles in the capital.

The West Gonja Municipal Director for National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Adam Bavug, indicated that Primary and Junior High pupils expected to resume school on Tuesday may be hindered following the destruction of the Presby Primary and JHS School.

He, therefore, appealed to the government and NGOs to support NADMO with relief items to assist the victims and also urged the residents to plant more trees to mitigate the effects of rainstorms.

A victim, Saaka Seidu, who narrated his ordeal to Adom TV, indicated that his farm produce such as maize and groundnuts are all wet as they were stored in one of the rooms that had been destroyed.