For fans thinking Joey B chooses not to release music videos as part of his brand uniqueness, the hipHop artiste begs to differ.

Finally addressing his video absence after fans’ pressure, Joey B said he would have blessed Ghanaians with some visuals if he had the financial power.

The pressure comes after he released his nine-track studio album, yet not a single video to go with it.

The only scene he can feature in, for now, is social media live video, so as not to deny his fans the opportunity to interact with him.

ALSO SEE

He said financial constraints are the same reason he is yet to marry.