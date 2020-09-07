Koo Fori

The home of Ghanaian actor, Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, well known as Koo Fori, has reportedly been burnt beyond recognition.

Though the cause of family is not known, a video online after the destruction saw property worth millions destroyed.

The roof of the once beautiful house has been reduced to ashes as witnesses help to salvage the remains.

ALSO READ:

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday evening.

A man, believed to be a carpenter, was spotted in the house trying to salvage some parts of the ceiling.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

Actor @koo_fori has lost everything at his house situated somewhere in Accra The house got burnt last night

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom) on




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR