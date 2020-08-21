Ghanaian actor, Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, well known as Koo Fori, has penned a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, on the 10th anniversary of her death.

The actor’s wife passed in 2010 after a C-Section over what he described as medical negligence in an undisclosed health facility.

According to him, surgical tools were left in his wife’s stomach after the surgery.

He explained that the late Mrs Karikari for days suffered severe pains which eventually led to her death.

But in a heartrending tribute to his wife as today marks exactly 10 years since her passing, Koo Fori described the pain he felt on the day of his wife’s death.

Taking to his Facebook post to celebrate his wife, an emotional Koo Fori said though she is no more, he knows her spirit is with the family she left behind.

He wrote: I say with a heavy heart! 10 years ago just about this time, I remember I was planning with you on our outdooring for our newborn baby girl, you were full of smiles, you gave a full grin as you hold your first baby and you were more than the word happy. I congratulated you and hanged up the phone, not knowing that was your last day on earth! Time really flies. Those who saw it could not spill it out, those who heard it could not believe it, it was too sudden they said. It was an extremely disturbing news that is best not described. Even though you are no more, I know your spirit is with us. You’ll forever be remembered by all especially your lovely daughter, Ewurakua. Mary, REST IN PERFECT PEACE.