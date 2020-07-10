Ghanaian actor, Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, well known as Koo Fori, has explained why he will never venture into politics.



Speaking in an interview on Atinka FM, Koo Fori said insults in politics have demotivated him to get involved.



Koo Fori, who had a passion for politics, revealed he decided to stay away from politics in the country because he cannot contain certain things.

READ ALSO:

For that reason, the popular actor implored young people in partisan politics to desist from insults and respect the elderly.

He was saddened at the rate at which grown-ups are disrespected all in the name of politics.

Koo Fori lamented about how Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been verbally attacked by the New Patriotic Party after Ex-President John Dramani Mahama named her as his running mate.

Watch the video below: