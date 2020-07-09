The lawyer representing Ramon Abbass, popularly known as Hushpuppi, Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky and Berliner, has argued that the popular Instagram star is not guilty of the fraud charge brought against him.

In an interview with Forbes, the lawyer said the Nigerian has a legal business that he runs which is the source of his income.

“Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi is absolutely not guilty of all the charges they are accusing him of. Abass was running a very legitimate business and had a very legitimate Instagram account and did not take part in any scam or fraud. “He is an entrepreneur, he has real estate business and was promoting brands, that’s how he was very legitimately making his money.”

It would be recalled that over 10 days after the arrest of Ray Hushpuppi, the police in Dubai finally released a video clip that captured the operation that led to the alleged internet fraudster’s arrest.

Clips from the arrest scene were included in a feature story that gave a deeper insight into cyber-crime in the country and the involvement of Hushpuppi and his gang.

A portion of the clip captured the moment some heavily armed police officers arrived at Hushpuppi’s hotel.

From indications, Hushpuppi and his crew completely had no idea of what was ahead of them as the police officers broke into their apartment unannounced.

This was followed by the officers shouting orders once they gained entry and arresting everyone present.

Hushpuppi was spotted donned in a designer outfit with his two hands cuffed to the back. Another individual identified as Woodberry alongside some other unidentified crew members were also seen in handcuffs.