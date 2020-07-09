The decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to register final year Senior High School (SHS) is part of an election rigging scheme, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia has claimed the Commission was acting on the instructions of President Akufo-Addo who is seeking to retain his seat in the December elections.

The EC will, on Friday and Saturday, register final year students as part of the ongoing voters’ ID registration exercise.

The election management body announced this at an emergency Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

The EC explained said the decision followed a plea by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure no student was disenfranchised.

But, Mr Nketia on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday said though they were at the IPAC meeting, their hands were tied.

“We had nothing to say because the EC, together with government, had already taken the decision. We leave everything to God” he said.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, said the conduct of the EC gives continuous credence to his allegation that they were in connivance with government.

He said given the level of anger in Ghanaians, they couldn’t wait to vote to kick out the NPP from power.

“The EC can go and register people in hell, Ghanaians will vote out President Akufo-Addo,” Asiedu Nketia said.