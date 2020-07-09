The family of a deceased teacher at Formena has rejected his body over fears that he died of Covid-19.

Benjamin Amoah’s death has sparked controversy between his family, the Ekoana Abusua at Abedwum, and the Fomena Health Director over what exactly killed him.

While doctors claim the 36-year-old died from Covid-19, the family disputes that arguing that he did not exhibit any of the known Covid-19 symptoms.

“Our relative was sick. He reported to the hospital for treatment but two weeks ago he died. Prior to his death, the doctors never communicated anything about his illness or the cause of it but reports thereafter indicate that he died from Covid-19.

“We don’t seem to get this and we are outraged now. If, indeed, he died from the pandemic, it is the duty of the doctor who proved that to bury him.

“Because, from what we know, government is responsible for burying such bodies, so we are not taking the body,” uncle of the deceased Kwame Amoah told AdomNews’ Isaac K Normanyo.

The back and forth subsequently resulted in a clash between the family and the Health Director until police in the district intervened.

Attempts, however, to get a response from the Health Director proved futile as he was not willing to speak on the matter.