The Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) has donated Personal Protective Equipment and hygiene items to Bauxite Mining Communities in Western North region.

This forms part of the Corporation’s commitment to complement the government’s effort toward the national fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation, which took place at Sefwi Awaso in the Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai municipality on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, was led by GIADEC’s Chief Executives Officer (CEO), Michael Ansah.

The items donated to the eight mining communities and 11 schools included 100 Veronica Buckets, 100 dust bins, 100 buckets, 100 plastic chairs, 25 gallons of hand sanitisers, 100 bundles of large size tissue papers, 83 gallons of liquid soap, 100 liquid dispensers and three cartons of life Bouy soap and 570 branded GIADEC nose marks among many others.

The beneficiary communities were Awaso, Asempaneye, Atronsu, Chirano, Kukunso, Subri, Akaasu and Adiembra, all in the municipality among other 10 schools.

Addressing the community members at a mini durbar, Michael Ansah expressed satisfaction at the collaboration between GIADEC and Sefwi Ahwiaso Paramountcy so far.

He said, though GIADEC was yet to commence mining and refining of bauxite in the municipality, it was appropriate for the organisation to show solidarity to communities in bauxite mining areas who often are unattended to, to ensure that all the prescribed COVID-19 protocols are strictly observed.

Mr Ansah assured the community that, they will continue to engage them, adding that GIADEC cannot work in an environment contaminated with Coronavirus, hence the need to support the communities to contain the virus from overwhelming the municipality.

Briefing the community about what they stand to gain from GIADEC, the CEO said, the majority of the company’s workers who will be employed from the municipality include technical and untechnical staff.

“GIADEC is here to help Ghanaians and this municipality by creating an opportunity for the youth in the area of bauxite mining. All we need from you now is your effective cooperation for the smooth start of our mining activities to the collective good of all of us…we will do our part to meet some of the basic needs of the communities in the area of education, health among other things,’’ he assured.

Nana Kwame Amponsah, Chief of Sefwi Awaso, who received GIADEC’s donation, commended the CEO of the organisation and its Board for supporting the community in the national fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, called on the organisation and its board to rescind any plan to build a bauxite refinery outside the municipality, assuring a land had already been released by the Awaso traditional council for the purpose.

GIADEC also used the event to educate the Sefwi Awaso community members on the need to observe coronavirus prescribed protocols by the World Health Organisation, particularly on regular hand washing under running water with soap, the use of hand sanitiser, strict adherence to social distancing protocols and mandatory wearing of nose masks.