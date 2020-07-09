Premier League clubs have delayed a decision about the dates for this summer’s transfer window.

Uefa wants the window to close on October 5, before the start of next season’s Champions League.

It is understood clubs are considering whether to extend the window for a couple of weeks purely for deals involving Football League clubs, who have been badly affected by Covid-19 or not.

A final decision is likely to be made at a Premier League meeting on July 24.

It is also anticipated a start date for the 2020-21 season will be confirmed at the next meeting.

Launching the new season on September 12 remains the most likely option but that comes immediately after the September international break.

The Football Association and EFL are concerned the reduced number of match dates will have an impact on their respective cup competitions.