KiDi, born Dennis Nana Dwamena, has led the world in on his other talent by giving his colleague musician, Okyeame Kwame, a haircut in a latest video.

The video has since generated talk on social media as the musician has received praise from users for his clean act.

As Kidi cut Okyeame, a bystander who probably shot the video which has since been loaded onto Kidi’s official Instagram page asked him what he would do as profession should his music career fail with the musician responding that he could either do photography and barbering or in worse case scenario sell tomatoes.

The video has caught the attention of some Ghanaian celebrities who have made themselves available for Kidi to give them a cut.

