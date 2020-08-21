The Accra International Book Festival is set to host two Ghanaian authors; Empi Baryeh and Selassie Mensah on the August edition of #CatchUpAfrica. Accra Book Fest to host authors; Empi Baryeh, Selassie Mensah this August

The virtual event organised by the Afro-Book Festival will feature book reading, discussion and question time.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 5 pm GMT on video conferencing platform, Zoom and will also be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The Afro-Book Festival in a statement Thursday said the encounter with the two authors will mark the beginning of many such events with young authors.

“We want to be remembered as the organisation that created a unique platform for young Ghanaian authors to showcase their writing projects to the world,” the statement said.

Romance novel writer, Empi Baryeh is the award-winning author of Most Eligible Bachelor which was the Book of the Year in the 2017 Ufere Awards.

The author most writes sensual African tales interlaced with multicultural and interracial romance. She wrote ‘Chancing Faith,’ ‘Forest Girl,’ ‘Expecting Ty’s Baby,’ and ‘Unwrapping Hanie,’ among others.

On her part, Selassie Mensah has been reading while growing leading to the publishing of her maiden book of 200 pages at the age of 14 titled ‘The Broom.’

She also wrote ‘Reach for the Sun,’ a storybook for children and has written other short stories for the Bubbles Magazine.