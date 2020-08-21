When Ghanaians thought actress Tracey Boakye was finally silent after Mzbel’s snub in the ‘sugar daddy’ controversy, the former is back with new heat.

Her latest ranting is, however, not to Mzbel, but to an unidentified target who poked his nose in the saga.

Her anger is stemmed from the fact that the person, believed to be a blogger, wrote “st*pid” things about her source of income and expenditure.

The ‘ghost’ suggested that Miss Boakye brags about property she did not make from her pocket and advised her to desist from splashing her lifestyle on social media.

The actress, who has taken offence to the statement, cautioned the said person to free her of his lectures as she has not invited him to be part of her saga.

Read her Instagram stories below: