Actress Tracey Boakye has shared with her fans a video in which she is asking loved-ones, friends and family members not to call her in an attempt to advise her amid the brawl with colleague Mzbel.

According to her, she is a totally grown woman who is also matured enough to handle her matters, hence those reaching out to her in the name of advising her should shun or face her wrath.

She has been in the news over the past week after she called out actress Mzbel for “disrespecting” her and chasing her baby daddy who is a married man.

She insulted the ’16 Years’ hitmaker and asked her to refrain from jabbing her on social media, a move she was lambasted for by many industry players.

I beg you, if you are a friend or if you barely know me and someone calls you telling you to advise me to stop… please I am big enough so If someone calls you to advise me, cut the call.

Tell the person you don’t buy food for me. You are not my dad and mum. I have apologised and I have moved on, she said.

