

A broadcast journalist with Power FM and gospel musician, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, says he will prefer to feature gospel musician, Joe Mettle in his album than Shata Walle.



According to him, Mr Mettle appeals to his vision and mission than featuring secular artistes.



“It’s not that I am condemning Shatta Wale but I don’t ever plan featuring him because of people’s perception about certain lifestyles gospel artistes must exhibit,” he said.



He said this during an interview with Ibrahim Ben-Bako (IB), host of Joy Prime’s ‘The Red Carpet Show.’



The gospel musician, who is promoting his single track, disclosed that ‘Divine Selection’ is part of a seven-track-yet-to-be-released album.

Video below:



IB asked him whether he plans to feature any secular artiste on his upcoming album at which the gospel artiste said he doesn’t have any plan of collaborating with them.

The gospel musician is out with a new single called ‘Divine Selection’ which has started receiving massive airplay across the capital.

According to him, people must appreciate God for the gift of life after the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed over 700, 000 lives with over 19 million people infected worldwide.

He revealed further that the song is for everyone who is among the living.

“If you are awake then it is because you are part of God’s Divine Selection which is not by your own strength, making or wisdom,” he explained.

He disclosed further that “many people are dead worldwide because of Coronavirus and if by God’s Grace we are counted among the living then it sums up that God’s Divine Selection has located us.”

The song is a mid-tempo Afro gospel featuring Bro Sammy with live Saxophone accompaniment that you can’t sit but dance to it.

The single track was recorded by Isaac Kwaku Duah of Disaab Groove Studio in Accra with live instrumentations by different seasoned experienced players.



“I believe I will be third time lucky to make maximum impact in the Gospel Music industry since I have learnt my lessons and allowed experienced people in the music industry in the country to listen to the track and criticise it and have made the necessary corrections before release,” he added.



He already has three albums to his credit. He was nominated in the 2019 RTP Awards – Local Newscaster of the Year.

When IB asked him why gospel artistes are divided, he said “you can only see division if you are not closer to the gospel artistes.”

The graduate from the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana is currently a newscaster, Head of News at Power 97.9FM.

He is an Associate Pastor with the Victory Bible Church International, Excellence Sanctuary, Odorkor.