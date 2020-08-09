A gentleman simply identified as Kofi has been captured weeping like a day-old baby after listening to a conversation that ensued between his girlfriend and his best friend.

In the video posted on the Facebook handle of OMGVoice, the young man sat down as the recorded phone call was played to him, during which he burst out in tears.

One of Kofi’s friends,, who was by him, tried to comfort the brokenhearted man but Kofi was too emotional to calm down.

Kofi in tears

In the conversation, the lady named Araba revealed to Eric, Kofi’s close friend, that she had left Kofi long ago but was waiting in the relationship for him to help her finish her course.

\Araba was heard begging Eric to come over to her place for them to have fun like they usually did when Kofi was not around.

Eric tried to stop Araba, saying that what they had been doing behind her boyfriend was really bad and they could get caught soon but the lady was insistent until Eric decided to visit her once more.

By the time Kofi listened up to this point, tears were flowing from his eyes like rain.

Credit: Yen