One person has been shot dead while two others are battling for their lives in a clash between National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) members at Nkrankwanta.

Speaking to the media, the MP for Dormaa West constituency accused the NDC for bussing thugs from Sankore and Kasapin in the Ahafo Region to deal with them and that ensued the violence resulting to the death of Kofi Labert.

He added the NDC thugs again burnt their pick up car, motorcycles and vandalized their party office.

Meanwhile, the former MP for Dormaa West, Hon. Vincent Oppong Asamoah denied the NDC bussing thugs to face the NPP but confirmed that, their guys revenged the attacks from the NPP.

He again denied any knowledge of his party guys burning or vandalizing the NPP office, but believes some aggrieved people who may not necessarily be party members could have done that.

Currently, the is a heavy security presence in the area to make peace.